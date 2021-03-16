Teleste to provide on-board solutions for Alstom Coradia Stream trains in Italy

TURKU, Finland, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is to provide its on-board solution for Alstom's Coradia Stream trains in Italy. The companies have agreed on the deployment of Teleste's solution to 31 of Alstom's trains with FERROVIENORD, which manages the railway network in the region of Lombardy. With an option for an additional 30 trains, the now-agreed deliveries will begin in 2021, and they will continue the collaboration between Teleste and Alstom that was launched under a platform agreement in 2017.

"We are pleased to continue advancing smooth and safe public mobility in Italy together with Alstom and their Coradia Stream train platform. Being deployed in several public transport networks in the country, we are confident that our solution will provide the passengers in Lombardy with an enjoyable travel experience while also meeting the needs of the railway operator," said Jarkko Vehkala, Head of the Rolling Stock Manufacturers business line at Teleste.

Teleste's deployment to Alstom will include the company's passenger information systems (PIS), on-board video surveillance, intercommunication and public address systems as well as the latest generation full-color RGB LED information displays providing excellent visibility for passenger information and other types of content such as advertisements. The entire on-board solution is especially designed for easier, safer and more entertaining travelling, and it supports seamless integration and management of the systems also as part of larger public transport infrastructures. Please visit our website to learn more about the solution and its benefits.



About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

