Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian Eating Habits Among Fitness Aware Consumers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global plant-based meat market size is estimated to arrive at USD 13.8 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 19.4% CAGR, in the period of the forecast.

Key Factors Responsible for the Growth of Plant-based Meat Market:

Increasing acceptance of vegetarian eating habits between fitness aware clients, particularly in the developed nations, is projected to impel the expansion of the market for plant-based meat, during the period of the forecast. Rising concerns about the Greenhouse Gas (GHG), produced by the procedures of the meat business, in addition to the animal wellbeing, accompanied by the support of public figure for the vegetarian eating habits, are estimated to boost the demand for the plant-based meat foodstuffs, in the market. Mainly, the plant-based meat is used up in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) subdivision.

The crucial companies of the industry are working together with the restaurant chains as well as the fast-food establishments, to encourage the acceptance of their foodstuffs. For example, fast-food junctions, like Subway, Burger King, and MacDonald's are introducing new-fangled vegetarian meat foodstuffs, to take the advantage of the industry, which is dominated by the fitness aware clients.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Plant-based Meat Market" Report 2027.

Due to the increasing concerns of the end users about the usual meat goods, after the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic, plant-based meat burgers are expected to show the stable expansion. These categories of burgers hold low down fat and gluten stuffing that formulate them, extremely preferential merchandise, between the fitness aware persons.

Starbucks, in association with Impossible Foods Inc., presented the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, in June 2020. This was prepared using the plant-based sausage, and was added in its list of options, at the majority of its sites, in the U.S. It was started like the Starbucks' sustainability program, to encounter the increasing demand from the customers, for the plant-based meat alternative.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

How big is the Plant-based Meat Market?

The global plant-based meat market size was accounted for USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and it is estimated to arrive at USD 13.8 billion by 2027 at 19.4% CAGR.

What is the Soy-based Products Share of the Plant-based Meat Market?

As a result of excessive demand, owing to their protein-rich stuffing, soy-based products held the biggest share of the plant-based meat market, which was above 48% in 2019.

What is the Plant-based Meat Sausages Product Market Size?

The section of the plant-based meat sausages product is estimated to record the 20.5% CAGR, during the period of the forecast.

Which Companies Make Plant-based Meat?

The most important companies, operating in the market, are Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf), Vegetarian Butcher, Conagra, Inc.,Kellogg NA Co., Quorn, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Sunfed, VBites Foods Limited, S Kraft Foods, Inc. etc

Browse 145 page research report with TOC on "Global Plant-based Meat Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-plant-based-meat-market

Million Insights segmented the global plant-based meat market based on Storage, End User, Type, Product, Source and Region:

Plant-based Meat Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Soy



Pea



Wheat



Others

Plant-based Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Burgers



Sausages



Patties



Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets



Grounds



Others

Plant-based Meat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Chicken



Pork



Beef



Fish



Others

Plant-based Meat End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Retail



HORECA

Plant-based Meat Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Refrigerated



Frozen



Shelf-stable

Plant-based Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





The Netherlands





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Plant-based Meat Market

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Quorn

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

S Kraft Foods, Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc.

Trader Joe's

Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)

Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)

Ojah B.V.

Moving Mountains

Eat JUST Inc.

LikeMeat GmbH

Gooddot

OmniFoods

No Evil Foods

Dr. Praeger's sensible foods

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Webcam Market - The global webcams market is anticipated to value USD 11.60 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Rising safety and security concerns coupled with the need for virtual meetings are projected to boost the demand for webcams in the across the globe.

until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Rising safety and security concerns coupled with the need for virtual meetings are projected to boost the demand for webcams in the across the globe. Legal Services Market - The global legal services market size is estimated to attain USD 1,045.2 billion , by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast duration, 2019 to 2025. Increasing use of new & advanced technologies in legal services are projected to boost market growth.

, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast duration, 2019 to 2025. Increasing use of new & advanced technologies in legal services are projected to boost market growth. Automotive Hypervisor Market - The global automotive hypervisor market is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 698.2 million by 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market is majorly driven by growing demand for advanced features in vehicles.

by 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The market is majorly driven by growing demand for advanced features in vehicles. North American Heating Equipment Market - The North American heating equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 10.81 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The rising number of infrastructure and construction projects coupled with the need for replacement and repair activities is expected to trigger the market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter