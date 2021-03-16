Technicolor's FY20 results show it is on track to meet FY22 guidance, now adjusted for forex and the disposal of the post-production business. FY21 trading prospects are improved, with 75% of Production Services' pipeline in place. Strong domestic broadband demand continues to buoy Connected Home, although the FY21 result may be dampened by delays from semiconductor shortages. Our forecasts align with guidance, which is for a marked margin uplift as revenues rebuild and the cost saving programme benefits kick in. FY20's financial restructuring, coupled with the anticipated business improvements, should support cash flow generation and may act as a catalyst for an equity re-rating.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...