Bob Books launch Memory Books and Memoirs

LONDON, March 16, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Independent photo book publishing company, Bob Books, have launched Memory Books and Memoirs, for people wanting to self-publish their family stories.

Customers can create a book, adding as much text and photos as desired including the ability to scan old printed photos into the Bob Books software. There is even the ability to add old video footage, using QR to bring their memory book to life. Customers will then receive their book in printed format.

They also have the option to publish their book on the Bob Books Bookshop either publicly or privately. With a private link, customers can share their book with their family members and even put it for sale, with their own author markup.

Marketing Manager, Rosanna Neophytou was quoted "The last year has really amplified the importance of family. Memory Books are a fantastic way to showcase family history and make an ideal birthday or anniversary present. We have seen especially during lockdown that our customers are using this time to preserve their past adventures and a memory book is ideal for that."

New customers can get 20% off their memory book with the code NEW20.

About Bob Books

Bob Books was established in 2006, founded by a group of pioneers in publishing and book binding. It was one of the first platforms for creating, printing and publishing photo books.

They are one of the only companies to offer lay-flat lustre photographic books. Products also include wall art, calendars and photo cards. Their head office is based in Notting Hill, London.

