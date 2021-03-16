Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 
16.03.21
09:52 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2021 | 10:05
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2020

LONDON, March 16, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its interactive Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 online (https://ar.stolt-nielsen.com/2020/). You can download a pdf of the full report here (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/media/2430/snl-annual-report-2020.pdf?mode=pad&quality=90&width=0&slimmage=true&rnd=132603547370000000).

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each division
  • Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance
  • Environmental targets for each division and environmental performance for Stolt Tankers
  • A short film: Stolt-Nielsen 2020 in Review

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


