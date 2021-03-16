

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer prices increased more than initially estimated in February, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices grew 0.6 percent annually, the same rate as seen in January. This was bigger than the 0.4 percent estimated on February 26.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained stable after a 0.2 percent rise in January. The monthly rate was revised from -0.1 percent.



Year on year, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased by 0.8 percent, the same as in January but faster than the initial estimate of 0.7 percent.



The HICP was stable over the prior month, in line with preliminary estimate, following a 0.3 percent rise in January.



Data showed that core inflation eased to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent in January.



Manufactured product prices fell back by 0.4 percent, while food prices gained 0.8 percent. Clothing and footwear prices increased 3 percent.



