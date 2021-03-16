Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental Illness, Growing Expenditure On Healthcare & Wellness | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nootropics Market size is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Nootropics Market?

Increasing expenditure on healthcare and wellness is expected to proliferate the demand. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding mental illness amongst millennials in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Memory enhancement application segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating in the forecast period. Rising consumption of smart drugs amongst students to improvise their memory power and perform well in academics is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Some of the memory enhancement drugs are Modafinil, Adrafinil, Noopept, Phosphatidylserine and Phenylalanine. A considerable population belonging to the elderly age group and suffering from mild Alzheimer's disease are also prescribed with these nootropics drugs. People having dementia also consume these drugs to overcome their impairment in memory and thinking.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. Rapid development of the professional, sports and academic industries is expected to propel the product demand. Increasing number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease in emerging countries is anticipated to broaden the demand for nootropics drugs over the coming years.

Continuous innovation of products is one of the key expansion strategies for various companies. Increasing demand for natural ingredients in these products is motivating producers to invest immensely in R&D of natural nootropics and to broaden their product line.

The global nootropics market size was accounted for USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to touch USD 4.94 billion at 12.5% CAGR by 2025.

North America dominated the market with above 37% of share in the total revenue in 2018. Rising consumer awareness regarding mental health and the presence of a large number of manufacturers are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period owing to burdening lifestyle and unhealthy diet patterns amongst the working population in growing economies is anticipated to propel the demand for nootropics drugs.

Memory enhancement application segment dominated the market with more than 30% share in 2018 due to increase in consumption of nootropics products amongst students.

Online distribution channel is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. The convenience of shopping offered by Amazon and other online channels is anticipated to propel the demand of this segment. Ease of paying online that fits into the regulatory standards of various countries have made the operations easier for the online segment.

Key players functioning in the nootropics market include AlternaScript; Accelerated Intelligence Inc.; HVMN; Peak Nootropics; Onnit Labs, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; United Pharmacies; Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.; Powder City and SupNootropic bio co., Ltd.

Nootropics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Memory Enhancement



Mood & Depression



Attention & Focus



Longevity & Anti-aging



Sleep & Recovery



Anxiety

Nootropics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Nootropics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

