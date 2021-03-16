Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQB6 ISIN: SE0009722465 Ticker-Symbol: 804 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:03 Uhr
0,032 Euro
+0,002
+6,78 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAPLOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAPLOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021 | 11:17
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Zaplox AB (34/21)

With effect from March 17, 2021, the unit rights in Zaplox AB will be traded on
First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March
26, 2021. 

Instrument:      Unit rights                             
Short name:      ZAPLOX UR                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015661111                            
Order book ID:   219715                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                



With effect from March 17, 2021, the paid subscription units in Zaplox AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription units                 
Short name:      ZAPLOX BTU                              
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015661129                            
Order book ID:   219724                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ZAPLOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.