Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Zaplox AB (34/21)

With effect from March 17, 2021, the unit rights in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ZAPLOX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015661111 Order book ID: 219715 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 17, 2021, the paid subscription units in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ZAPLOX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015661129 Order book ID: 219724 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB