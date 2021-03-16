Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured®"), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, is pleased to announced today that it has launched food safe Bio-PET, a game-changing thermoformed packaging material designed to successfully co-mingle in the recycling stream with petroleum-based packaging. good natured® Bio-PET material will be used to make packaging and extruded rollstock sheet that contains 20-30% plant-based content, up to 50% recycled content and is readily accepted in curbside recycling programs across both Canada and the US.

Following the Company's announcement in Spring 2020 that it expanded its plant-based materials to include 3 ingredient families: Fiber, Bioplastics and Biodegradables, this Bio-PET material is part of the Company's Bioplastics portfolio. good natured® Bioplastics are chemically equivalent to petroleum-based polymers, such as PET #1 and HDPE #2 that are commonly used in plastic packaging applications. Bio-PET processes, forms and performs identically to PET and can be fully mixed with traditional PET in recycling streams. This new material helps businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels without having to consider any changes to their end-of-life or recycling programs.

Until now, many retailers, product manufacturers and food producers with sustainable packaging mandates have been limited to choice between petroleum-based, curbside recyclable and plant-based compostable options. good natured® Bio-PET is food safe and provides an additional choice to businesses to continue using curbside recyclable packaging while increasing their use of renewable materials.

"We're very happy to announce that we have added Bio-PET to our growing assortment of plant-based products, another critical step in our mission to become North America's leading earth-friendly product company," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "By securing the North American supply of Bio-PET for thermoformed packaging, we continue to make it easy and affordable by providing the market with the widest possible choice of earth-friendly materials to begin their transition to sustainable plant-based packaging."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

