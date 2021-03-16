Allied Telesis Partners with Purple for Enhanced Wi-Fi Customer Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider of hardware and software products that allow customers to build secure, feature-rich, and scalable data exchange solutions, today announced its partnership with Purple, the intelligent space company, supporting its TQ5403 Series of wireless Access Points.

Data analytics are paramount when it comes to optimizing venue operating costs and public safety compliance. The operational costs of running a physical venue can quickly eat into profits.

Requirements to comply with government guidance, assure visitor safety, and optimize operational efficiency mean that businesses must use data and new technologies to save money where possible.

The Purple solution sits on an existing Wi-Fi network and provides a range of detailed analytics on Wi-Fi user behavior. Businesses can use the information presented in the Purple Portal to enhance their guest Wi-Fi experience to improve operational efficiency and drive increased customer engagement.

Integration with the Purple solution is now available in the latest firmware release for the Allied Telesis TQ5403 Series of wireless Access Points . The TQ5403 is the world's first hybrid access point supporting both multi-channel and single-channel ("Channel Blanket") radio architectures.

Combining both enables the best possible coverage and mobile experience for large venues, busy offices, outdoor spaces, and industrial environments.

Allied Telesis Channel Blanket technology eliminates mobile roaming limitations and channel interference issues. The addition of the Purple Captive Portal means that user experience is improved, and operating costs are lower. Our powerful network automation solutions for wired and wireless networks, Autonomous Management Framework (AMF) and Autonomous Wave Control (AWC) , are proven to save organizations time and money and are easy to use.

About Purple

Purple helps venues optimize safety, enhance the customer experience, and drive revenue by connecting multiple data sources, such as Wi-Fi, Access Points, sensors, BLE beacons, PoS, and CCTV, to our cloud-based platform. From here, businesses get a holistic view of precisely what is happening in their space, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive meaningful action via several built-in intelligent space solutions.

About Allied Telesis

For over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects worldwide. We continually innovate the way services and applications are delivered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884909/Allied_Telesis_Inc___Logo.jpg