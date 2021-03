Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - End of the Lock-Up Period Announcement

END OF THE LOCK-UP PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces END OF THE LOCK-UP PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457134/END_OF_THE_LOCK_UP_PERIOD_ANNOUNCEMENT.pdf