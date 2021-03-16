Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Fandom Sports Esports prediction platform is now live at www.fandomesports.gg.

Esports fans can now access the Company's site and see how the Fandom Sports' Unified Information Access ("UIA") platform facilitates real-time predictive capabilities through completed APIs for League of Legends, DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Fandom Sports CEO David Vinokurov will be conducting a live demonstration of the platform this afternoon at 2:00pm EST.

Registration for the event is accessible by following the link:

https://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/fandom_march16webinar

"We are extremely proud to showcase the predictive capability of the Fandom Sports UIA platform. With the service now live, Esports fans of all ages can log on and predict what will occur in their favourite Esports event. We're currently testing various payment gateways and will launch the full wagering platform in early Q2 2021 once our private cloud infrastructure is deployed. Furthermore, we are building out our rewards matrix to encapsulate recent announcements pertaining to our Non Fungible Token ("NFT) strategy," states David Vinokurov CEO and President. "Our platform is a one-of-one technology and what is live now is only the tip of the iceberg of what we have planned and what our technology is capable of. Our goal to revolutionize interaction with Esports content is now well underway."

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

