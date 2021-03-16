Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market worth $16.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global ATR market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing trend of automation in flight control and increase in defense expenditure and R&D activities to develop ATR, capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities at low power consumption.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58948192

The ATR market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect ATR production and services by 25-30% globally in 2020.

Based on product type, the antenna & transducers segment is expected to dominate the antenna, transducer, and radome market.

Based on product, the ATR market is segmented into antenna & transducer and radome. Since the First World War, the market for antennas & transducers, and radomes have started to grow remarkably, but the real transformation of these systems witnessed low levels of alteration in terms of technological development.

Based on technology, the radar segment is expected to dominate the antenna, transducer, and radome market.

Based on technology, the antenna, transducer, and radome market is segmented into radar, communication, and sonar. These technologies help detect, identify, or connect various devices and facilitate data sharing. The radar segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the current scenario. Similarly, growth of sonar segment is mainly attributed to the growing usage of antennas in sonar system, especially in naval applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market"



230 - Tables

59 - Figures

259 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=58948192

The antenna, transducer, and radome market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In 2020, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the antenna, transducer, and radome market. However, this market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing fleet size and modernization of military programs.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK) are some of the leading players operating in the ATR market report.

Related Reports:

Airborne SATCOM Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters, UAVs), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Installation Type, Component, Frequency (Ka-band, Ku-band), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Military Antenna Market by Application (Communication, SATCOM, Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry), Type (Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture, Travelling Wave), Platform, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antenna-transducer-radome-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antenna-transducer-radome.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg