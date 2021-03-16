The "Transport Industry in Russia: Results of 2019 and Trends for 2020, Development Prospects Up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conducting daily monitoring and studying in detail the Russian economy and its certain segments for over 20 years, experts arrived at the idea of creating a unique product an integrated line of studies of key economic sectors in Russia.

Analytical materials include the dynamics of industry development over the past 7 years and development prospects for the next three years in the following areas:

Construction Industry of Russia

Transport Industry of Russia

Agroindustrial Complex of Russia

Food Industry and Food Market of Russia

Electric power of Russia

Oil, gas and coal industry of Russia;

Food Retail and Consumer Market of Russia

Non-Food Retail and the Consumer Market of Russia

The Russian transport system is one of the longest in the world, but its significant drawback is its radial nature, which has formed historically due to the political development of the country as a highly-centralized state. The insufficiently favorable layout of waterways, relative remoteness of building stone deposits from populated areas (to create horse-drawn and motor roads), long distances, and complete nationalization of the economy in the USSR contributed to the hypertrophied role of Russian railways at the expense of other transport modes.

The state of the transport industry is closely interconnected with the situation in other industries e.g. the production dynamics of cargo-generating industries significantly affect the dynamics of freight transportation and with macroeconomic events.

For example, sanctions imposed against Russia in 2015 affected the transportation market, and, the market of refrigerated food transportation from Europe was disproportionately badly affected by the food embargo. At the same time, the volume of transportation to the countries of the Customs Union and Asia has significantly increased.

Transport companies were forced to intensely optimize transportation costs and logistics costs under new conditions. The structure of transport and logistics flows has changed: it has become more profitable to use road transport instead of rail in some areas or sea transport instead of air transport in others. In 2018, intensified coal exports determined the dynamics of rail transport shipments.

The growth in coal and grain exports in 2018 had a positive effect on the dynamics of dry cargo transshipment in Russian seaports. In 2019, the growth trend of loading and cargo turnover on the Russian Railways network, primarily coal, ferrous metals, timber cargo and grain, continued.

In order to analyze the state of the transport industry and understand the path along which it will develop further, we conducted an extensive study of the industry covering all its segments. The proposed product can help you determine the position of your own company regarding the industry dynamics and outline possible ways of business development.

Study purpose:

Analysis of the status and development prospects of the transport industry as a whole and by individual transport modes (rail, water, road, air)

Description of milestones in the transport industry by market segments, companies

Rating of railway companies in terms of traffic volume and fleet in the management, rating of ports by cargo turnover, rating of airlines by goods and passenger transport

Analysis of regulatory changes, trends in government regulation of the transport industry

Identification and description of major investment projects in the transport industry

Description of key market players

Preparation of a scenario forecast for the transport industry development.

Applications of study results: marketing and strategic planning, transport market analysis, benchmarking and competitive analysis of companies.

Study timeframe:

Dynamics of various industry indicators since 2012 (volume of goods and passenger transportation in general and by different transport modes, freight turnover and passenger traffic in the industry as a whole and by different transport modes, dynamics of the freight car fleet, tariff indexation, etc.), development prospects in 2020-2022 years (macroeconomic indicators of Russia, implementation of individual investment projects, regulatory changes).

Study advantages:

Innovative format of electronic presentation

Structured description and analysis of trends and prospects for the transport industry development in Russia

Custom ratings compiled by analysts

Rail Russia TOP Rating in terms of traffic and fleet in management

Port rating by freight turnover

Ratings of airlines on the transportation volume of goods and passengers

Company profiles for TOP-10 operators of railway rolling stock (UCL Rail, FFC, Globaltrans, NefteTransServis, Transoil).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cargo transportation

2. Cargo turnover

3. Tariff rate dynamics by transport rate

4. Financing of transport companies

5. Key indicators of rail transport segments

6. Key indicators of rail transport

7. Rail rolling stock dynamics and forecast

8. Condition of rail rolling stock fleet

9. Situation in the car building industry and car building plant ranking

10. Current uncoupling repair of cargo rail car sin Russia

11.Rail Russia ranking of uncoupling repair by rolling stock fleet

12. Rail Russia ranking of uncoupling repair: cargo turnover and transportation

13. Key indicators of road transport

14. Cargo transportation and turnover forecast for road transport

15. Key indicators of sea transport

16. Key indicators of inland water transport

17. Port rankings

18. Key indicators of air transport

19. Air carriers ranking

20 Dynamics of Russian macroeconomic indicators

21 Consensus forecast of Russian macroeconomic indicators

22 Transport industry development scenarios

23. Transport industry development outlook

24. Rail cargo loading and turnover forecast

