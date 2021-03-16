Delta, British Columbia and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Investor Ideas (https://www.investorideas.com/), a global news source covering leading sectors including health and wellness, issues an exclusive interview with David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF), a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs which support immunity, focus and relaxation. In the interview we discuss Rritual Superfoods line of functional mushroom and adaptogen formulations, as well as the 'Superfoods' and 'Functional Foods' categories as a whole.

As with most of the Rritual Superfoods team, Mr. Kerbel boasts over three decades of experience in the CPG sector and when asked what has him excited about the 'Superfoods' category, Kerbel commented, "Rritual Superfoods has been around for about a year now. I've been in the CPG business for 35 years and I've seen great trends and opportunities throughout my career, and this is the third time I've been able to be part of an IPO and I'm really excited to be here within this space and with this brand."

Ritual recently completed their IPO and began trading on the CSE on March 8th.

"Rritual Superfoods is in the 'Functional Foods' arena, that's a multiple billion dollar (275 Billion USD) global category. We then focus that into 'Functional Mushrooms' and 'Adaptogens' which is a 34 billion dollar category growing at a rate of about 7.5 - 8 CAGR per year, so we feel really good about the space that we're in and that we can differentiate our products in."

According to Grandview Research, "The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in a healthy diet and wellness benefits has led to a thriving food & beverage industry in the recent past and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to propel the demand for superfoods in the coming years."

Kerbel went on to discuss Rritual's current product offerings in more detail such as the Chaga Immune, Lion's Mane Focus and Reishi Relax. Each formulation is a unique combination of both the functional mushrooms in concert with the adaptogens to achieve the desired effect.

Chaga is enhanced with Eleuthero root, a rich source of polysaccharides, which support the body's natural immune defenses and its response to stress; Reishi is enhanced with Ashwagandha and cacao to bring balance to vital bodily functions that are commonly disrupted by stress including difficulty falling or staying sleep, a sluggish metabolism and poor immune health; Lion's Mane is enhanced with Rhodiola Rosea root which helps support a healthy response to stress and helps promote mental agility, focus, creativity and overall cognitive performance.

Kerbel went on to discuss how Chief Innovation Officer, Stacie Gillespie comes up with each of Rritual's unique formulations saying, "The functional mushroom piece is interesting because it's a 2000 year old practice, it's been used for millennia. What we've done is taken that through our Chief Innovation Officer to develop these brands to adapt both the 2000 year old traditions of the functional mushrooms with these adaptogens. We've got 2000 years of history with up-to-date new and exciting adaptogens that we can blend into this product. Whole Foods named 'Functional Foods' which we play in, as the number one food trend for 2021. We feel we've got verification and recognition of what we've done, and the coolest part of it is that we've got a great tasting product. We have an all natural bitter blocker, so no artificial flavouring or sweeteners. We've developed this with core ingredients of functional mushrooms and adaptogens and I take it every day."

Kerbel went on to discuss both the current and upcoming product formats for Rritual Superfoods, what sets their team apart, with their combined executive leadership boasting over 100 years of consumer packaged goods pedigree, as well as the future of the 'Superfoods' category and how this industry sector is expected to evolve and grow in 2021 and beyond.

Rritual plans to position itself to be a leader in the functional health and wellness industry and Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry.

