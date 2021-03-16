Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) -International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cliff Hacking as an Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

Cliff Hacking is the founding president and CEO of the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA), an industry-led, not-for-profit organization that operates regulated recycling programs across Canada.

Since launching in 2011, the EPRA has grown into the most comprehensive end-of-life electronic stewardship program in North America. Under Cliff's leadership, the EPRA now directs and supports more than 7,000 stewards across Canada and has collected and responsibly recycled over one million metric tonnes of regulated, end-of-life electronics to date. Such efforts, at more than 2,300 locations across the country, mean that 17 million devices are safely diverted from landfill and illegal export each year.

Cliff is recognized as an innovative, solutions-oriented leader with expertise in developing national systems and processes that drive lower costs and increased economies of scale within the scope of provincial regulations.

In leadership roles prior to the EPRA, Cliff increased revenue and profitability at such industry-leading companies as Hewlett-Packard, Compaq, Canadian Tire, and The Oshawa Group Limited. As Hewlett-Packard vice-president of the Americas, Cliff bolstered the sales force with more effective lead generation and a more efficient sales cycle process. When HP and Compaq merged, Cliff led the successful integration of Canadian activities.

Cliff holds an MBA from Western University's Richard Ivey School of Business. He is a member of the Conference Board of Canada and a past board member for the Supply Chain Logistics Council. He earned an ICD.D designation from the institute of Corporate Directors via the Rotman School of Business, representing a lifelong commitment to excellence in the boardroom. "I look forward to working with the team to drive this innovative solution." said Cliff Hacking.

"We are extremely happy to have Cliff join our growing team of new advisors. He brings a wealth of expertise and success that will be a great asset to International Zeolite. I'm looking forward to working with Cliff to ensure we're capitalizing on our many Green-Tech opportunities", said Ray Paquette, CEO.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Hacking to purchase 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $.135 per share for a two-year period, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries:

info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:

sales@earthinnovations.ca

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77344