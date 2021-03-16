

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jabil Inc. (JBL):



-Earnings: $151.65 million in Q2 vs. -$3.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.99 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.63 million or $1.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.95 per share -Revenue: $6.83 billion in Q2 vs. $6.13 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.6 - $7.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5 Full year revenue guidance: $28.5 Bln



