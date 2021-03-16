Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics and the University of Kansas Medical Center Enter Into Collaborative Research Agreement

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") has announced a Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of Kansas Medical Center ("KU Medical Center") to assess the predictability and clinical utility of the Company's STLA101 panel in Barrett's esophagus patients.

The collaboration aims to assess Stella's mass spectroscopy STLA101 assay through the quantification of novel proto-oncogenes in Barrett's esophagus tissue that either progressed to cancer or did not. Ajay Bansal, MD, Gastroenterologist Specialist and Associate Professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center will be the Principal Investigator for the study. This research has the potential to help clinicians better understand the biochemical mechanisms contributing to Barrett's esophagus progressing to esophageal adenocarcinoma, which has the fastest rising rate of incidence of any cancer in the United States.

Dr. Ajay Bansal, attending Gastroenterologist at KU Medical Center, stated: "My research interests has been highly involved in the early detection of Barrett's esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma, because if we can achieve this clinically, it will provide a massive benefit to patients with potentially deadly indications. The opportunity to simultaneously assess novel markers along with disease drivers that are well-described in the literature by utilizing the unique strengths of mass spectrometry will allow us to attain an enormous amount of molecular information on patients who did or did not progress to cancer."

CEO of Stella Diagnostics, Dr. Joe Abdo, says: "Our company mission is to provide guidance to gastroenterologists like Dr. Bansal in the management of Barrett's esophagus, dysplasia, and carcinoma. Our partnership with KU Medical Center will help continue to establish our novel diagnostic panel for risk stratification of disease progression in Barrett's esophagus tissue, which will have a significant impact on the surveillance and treatment of these patients."

Barrett's esophagus, the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma, is estimated to affect 6 million Americans (Modiano, et al). In most cases, esophageal cancer is a treatable disease, but it is rarely curable. The 5-year overall survival rate in patients fit for treatment ranges from 5% to 25% depending on the stage of presentation. The infrequent patient with very early disease has a better chance of survival (cancer.gov). KU Medical Center and Stella Diagnostics will work to elucidate the proteomic expression trends that are contributing to the pathogenesis of BE tissue that progresses into deadly neoplasms, ultimately aiming to detect malignant transformations before cancer ever develops.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

