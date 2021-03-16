Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development CEO and VP To Appear on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), announced today that its CEO, Fabian Deneault, and Vice President, Eric Newlan, will appear on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network that has over 80,000 members and on all the popular social media and video sharing channels. The interview will air this afternoon at 1PM ET on https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHTVLIVE and will be available on Digital Development's social media platforms shortly thereafter.

Deneault and Newlan will provide Rich TV Live's audience and others with an overview of the company, with a focus on developments relating to its disruptive EPA-registered MiteXstreamTM biopesticide and expansion of its CBD distribution strategy.

Digital Development's plant-based MiteXstream treats spider mites and other pests and outbreaks of mold and mildew through the day of harvest without state testing failures - that is MiteXstream's disruptive competitive advantage. In fact, the Company continues to believe that, due to MiteXstream's efficacy in field testing done in cooperation with licensed growers, the Company will become a Major Cannabis Innovator in the minds of industry players. MiteXstream provides a superior cost-benefit on valuable crops throughout the entire grow cycle.

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

Rich TV Live has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of 80,000 members and growing everyday. We have a daily show on YouTube that helps investors get access to in-depth information about companies by getting access to CEO interviews, company overviews and video press releases. Our videos are shared on eight different social media platforms to help bring more visibility to companies that are under-exposed. We take pride in bringing the best trading information and ideas through our trading academy. All the information on RICH TV LIVE is for educational and entertainment purposes. We are not licensed advisors, so always do your own due diligence before investing in anything we talk about. For more information, please visit https://richtvlive.com/.

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats. Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is now the exclusive worldwide distributor for MiteXstream, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. For more information please visit:

Web: https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, a description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SOURCE: Digital Development Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635665/Digital-Development-CEO-and-VP-To-Appear-on-the-Digital-Stock-Investment-News-Network-Rich-TV-Live