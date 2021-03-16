Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Enters Into a Letter of Intent to Acquire a $40 Million Food and Beverage Distributor Located in the Midwest

Synergistic Acquisition to Take Seaport Meat Company and San Diego Farmers Outlet Into the Midwest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce its signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a food and beverage distributor located in the Midwest.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to sign this LOI and work towards a definitive agreement and closing over the next couple of months. In addition to their existing business, we believe there are great synergies to expand Seaport Meat Company's and San Diego Farmers Outlet's reach toward the middle of the country given their customers and distribution capabilities. This would be a transformational acquisition, if consummated, that will catapult us near $80 million annual revenue and enable us to be positioned to start the process of an up list to a major national U.S. exchange."

