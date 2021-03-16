Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.03.2021 | 13:51
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apollo Hospitals, India becomes the first Asian Hospital to perform four consecutive MitraClip procedures in a day

CHENNAI, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apollo Hospitals group, one of Asia's largest and most trusted healthcare group, notched up a record milestone with the successful completion of four consecutive MitraClip procedures in one day. The MitraClip implants were carried out on four patients suffering from severe heart failure on the same day. This record surpasses Japan, where MitraClip procedures were performed on three patients in a day.

Apollo Hospitals, India becomes the first Asian Hospital to perform four consecutive MitraClip procedures in a day

Dr Sai Satish, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai performed the four procedures. The minimally invasive method used to implant the MitraClip allows repair of a leaking mitral valve without open-heart surgery, and is a lifesaver for patients at high surgical risk. All four patients, the oldest of whom was 87 years old, went home walking within 3 days and are currently doing well.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "It is a matter of pride that Apollo Hospitals is among the select few hospitals in India accredited to perform the MitraClip procedure with our surgeons achieving a milestone that is a first in the Asian continent."

Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "Keeping with our industry leading initiatives of bringing the best and latest in medical technology for the benefit of patients in India, we introduced MitraClip for the treatment of patients with mitral valve leaks, a condition that has very little avenue of treatment, especially for the elderly in their 80s."

Dr. Sai Satish, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals said, "We have been performing MitraClip procedures for about three years now. It was the confidence gained through our extensive experience that enabled us to perform consecutive MitraClip implants in four very sick patients in just one day."

Dr. Sai Satish has consistently led in performing procedures on the mitral valve with the highest number of MitraClip implants in India, having performed over 60% of cases in India since its introduction in the country.

Apollo Hospitals is also developing the Echo Connect Project, to help patient with leaking mitral valves across the country with echocardiography conducted locally and referrals to the apex center at Apollo Chennai for the life-saving MitraClip procedure. Apollo Hospitals is at the forefront of making the MitraClip available, as it becomes the standard of care for patients with heart failure showing no improvement with medicines.

For more information, contact: saurabh_bose@apollohospitals.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457169/Apollo_Hospitals_MitraClip.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310950/Apollo_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

Apollo Hospitals Logo
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.