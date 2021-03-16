Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce a multi-year technology agreement with a global tier-1 transportation firm to enhance guest experiences for years to come.

In January 2021, TraceSafe announced the formation of a strategic Cruise Ship and Hospitality Advisory Council to establish best practice protocols and product innovations for the specific benefit of cruise lines. Based on the Council's input, TraceSafe products will include low connectivity support, APIs for rapid pairing, gyroscope for human activity recognition, RFID protocol for payment processing, as well as capacity and safety monitoring.

"These new protocols and sensors allow us to offer an exciting array of services through our platform, positioning TraceSafe well at the center of seamless guest experiences in a post-COVID environment," said Wayne Lloyd CEO of TraceSafe. "Our future developments, focused on AI for human activity recognition, will allow us to offer transportation and hospitality providers revenue generation for their services, heat mapping to determine the movement of guests, and the ability for operators to distribute employee resources to better serve guests and passengers."

In addition to this multi-year agreement, TraceSafe is successfully supporting multiple international Proofs of Concept with cruise lines, transportation operators and hospitality providers, and expects to work with more as the industries reopen. TraceSafe's intelligent wearable technology platform complements the growing demand for innovation, safety, comfort, and enhanced guest experiences.

Built with privacy-by-design standards, TraceSafe is committed to protecting personal privacy and providing solutions compliant with privacy laws and regulations in all international markets. With offices in Canada, Singapore, and the US, TraceSafe offers its clients in the transportation, cruise line and hospitality verticals wearable solutions suitable for a wide range of international deployments.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Alan Tam, CFO

+1 (604) 377-7575

alan@tracesafe.io

