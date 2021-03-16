DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2021

The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/03/2021) of GBP59.14m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/03/2021) of GBP42.69m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 204.76p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 204.76p revenue* Ordinary share price 194.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.01%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.45p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.84%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 15/03/ 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)