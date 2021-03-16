Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.03.2021 | 14:03
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EY announces alliance with EdgeVerve to help drive banking transformation with Finacle solution suite

- Leverages EdgeVerve's Finacle solutions to increase customer engagement, efficiency and performance

- Supports digital innovation for banks and financial institutions

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between EY India and EdgeVerve to help global banks and financial institutions drive digital transformation. The alliance also covers EY member firms in the UK, US and Belgium, with further global expansion planned.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY)

EdgeVerve, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will leverage its offering, the Infosys Finacle Digital Banking solution suite, which provides banks with a comprehensive cloud-native and modular platform across the digital core, engagement, and experience layers of banking. The alliance will further strengthen the collaboration in this space.

Together, EdgeVerve and EY teams will assist banks of all sizes and stages of digital maturity to accelerate their transformation journeys. Financial institutions can leverage the joint proposition to provide customers with intuitive user experiences, data-driven engagement, and improved automation. In doing so, banks and financial institutions can benefit from increased growth and revenue, improved performance, and operational excellence.

Jan Bellens, EY Global Banking & Capital Markets Sector Leader, says:

"Financial institutions are looking to adapt and modernize in an increasingly challenging banking environment comprised of non-traditional players, slow economic growth and overwhelmed IT departments. Integrating the sector capabilities of EY with the Finacle technology platform is critical to providing clients with quality customer experiences and insights-driven interactions."

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Infosys Finacle says:

"Digitization is fundamentally reshaping the banking industry. Today, banks need to engage with customers in new ways, innovate continuously to stay relevant, operate efficiently to stay competitive and drive constant transformation. Our digital banking solution suite provides a broad range of industry-leading capabilities to help financial institutions drive success across these objectives. The combination of our solution suite and EY teams' consulting capabilities and industry experience will assist banks to scale their digital transformation journeys with confidence and predictability."

Joanna Hardy
EY Global Media Relations
+1 212 773-4473
joanna.c.hardy@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.