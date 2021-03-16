Genome Sequencing Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global genome sequencing market report.

The genome sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

North America accounted for the share of around 51% in the genome sequencing market in 2020. The US accounted for the share of over 94% in the North America market. The oncology segment accounted for the share of more than 60% in 2020. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. With the introduction of NGS, there is a huge development in cancer research. The consumables segment accounted for the share of more than 80% of the market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% and incremental growth of more than USD 2 billion . The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the major share in the market in 2020. The NGS technology is widely used in research and academic institutes to conduct various new sequencing projects, sequencing based diagnostics. Consumer genomic service providers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. Most of the developing and underdeveloped countries depend majorly on consumer genomic service providers for the genomic research, genome-based diagnostics, and other sequencing projects. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the genome sequencing market. Major funding for the government-based genome sequencing projects have been reduced due to economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the genomic labs were functioning for sequencing the COVID-19 genetic material to study new strains and to design advanced diagnostic methods.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/genome-sequencing-market-size-analysis

Genome Sequencing Market - Segmentation

The steady rise in the sale of high-end consumables in commercial laboratories, research institutes, academic institutes, and large pharma and biotech companies performing a high volume of sequencing-based processes is a significant factor responsible growth of consumables.

Genome sequencing has opened new ways of studying cancer-related conditions. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information in less time compared to traditional single-gene and array-based approaches. Hence, NGS technology has the potential to change the future of oncology and deliver personalized medicine.

The presence of several research institutes and stand-alone genomic laboratories in the US, the UK, Germany , France , and China is a major factor responsible for the growth of genome sequencing devices. To develop personalized and effective new therapies that restore mobility, enhance the quality of life, and improve surgical outcomes for patients with multiple disorders, these centers perform extensive research on sequence structural levels of genomics.

Genome Sequencing Market by Product

Consumables

Sequencers & Software

Genome Sequencing Market by Application

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Complex Disease Research

Microbial Research

Others

Genome Sequencing Market by End-user

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Consumer Genomic Service Providers

Government & Commercial Laboratories

Others

MEA



APAC



Latin America

Genome Sequencing Market - Dynamics

Single-cell sequencing is a new technology for amplifying and sequencing the DNA/RNA at the single-cell level. The traditional sequencing technology (Sanger sequencing) was able to sequence the average of several cells, unable to analyze a small number of cells and lose cellular heterogeneity information. Compared with traditional sequencing technology, single-cell technologies have the advantage of detecting heterogeneity among individual cells. However, in the early stages, the use of single-cell technology was limited due to its high cost, but as the research progressed, several new single-cell sequencing methods were developed that reduced the cost threshold for single-cell sequencing.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction of Portable Genome Sequencing Devices

Emergence of Nanopore, Third Generation Genome Sequencing Platform

Declining Cost of Genome Sequencing

Increasing Genome Sequencing Service Providers

Genome Sequencing Market - Geography

North America is one of the largest genome sequencing markets across the globe and is leading the way for other countries to increase the usage of genome sequencing-based healthcare and diagnostics in the medical sector. Countries such as the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in the North America region. The genome sequencing market is likely to increase in North America owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among the patient population. Post the human genome project; multiple initiatives have been made across countries such as the US to sequence a large number for patients with new targeted diseases. Also, with technological advancements, the cost of sequencing has reduced in the market. This has increased the patient's interest in personal genomic sequencing for future personalized treatments, lifestyle, nutritional study, and other genomics study.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/genome-sequencing-market-size-analysis

Genome Sequencing Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technology

Pacific Biosciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

BGI

Other Prominent Vendors

PerkinElmer

Siemens Healthineers

Qiagen

Macrogen

Myriad Genetics

Intrexon Bioinformatics

Biomatters

Cytiva

10x Genomics

MGI Tech

New England Biolabs

DNASTAR

Beckman Coulter

VEROGEN

Bio-Rad

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

COVID-19 Vaccine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg