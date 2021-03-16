BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, March 16
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 13) That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.
(Resolution 14) That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes for & Discretionary
|(%)
|Votes
against
|(%)
|Abstain
|Resolution 1:
|6,288,905
|99.98
|1,572
|0.02
|41,757
|Resolution 2:
|5,842,317
|95.19
|295,113
|4.81
|194,804
|Resolution 3:
|6,285,044
|99.95
|3,062
|0.05
|44,128
|Resolution 4:
|6,028,040
|97.34
|164,611
|2.66
|139,583
|Resolution 5:
|6,029,426
|97.23
|172,035
|2.77
|130,773
|Resolution 6:
|6,047,323
|97.58
|149,869
|2.42
|135,042
|Resolution 7:
|6,045,157
|97.55
|152,035
|2.45
|135,042
|Resolution 8:
|6,069,854
|98.10
|117,572
|1.90
|144,808
|Resolution 9:
|6,113,806
|98.96
|64,473
|1.04
|153,955
|Resolution 10:
|5,660,399
|89.64
|654,143
|10.36
|17,692
|Resolution 11:
|5,557,656
|88.31
|735,346
|11.69
|39,232
|Resolution 12:
|6,145,996
|97.48
|158,950
|2.52
|27,288
|Resolution 13:
|6,082,135
|97.91
|129,874
|2.09
|120,225
|Resolution 14:
|5,506,258
|98.96
|58,120
|1.04
|767,856
16 March 2021
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639