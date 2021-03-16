BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.



(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.

(Resolution 14) That the amended Articles be hereby approved and adopted as the Articles of Association of the Company.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Abstain Resolution 1: 6,288,905 99.98 1,572 0.02 41,757 Resolution 2: 5,842,317 95.19 295,113 4.81 194,804 Resolution 3: 6,285,044 99.95 3,062 0.05 44,128 Resolution 4: 6,028,040 97.34 164,611 2.66 139,583 Resolution 5: 6,029,426 97.23 172,035 2.77 130,773 Resolution 6: 6,047,323 97.58 149,869 2.42 135,042 Resolution 7: 6,045,157 97.55 152,035 2.45 135,042 Resolution 8: 6,069,854 98.10 117,572 1.90 144,808 Resolution 9: 6,113,806 98.96 64,473 1.04 153,955 Resolution 10: 5,660,399 89.64 654,143 10.36 17,692 Resolution 11: 5,557,656 88.31 735,346 11.69 39,232 Resolution 12: 6,145,996 97.48 158,950 2.52 27,288 Resolution 13: 6,082,135 97.91 129,874 2.09 120,225 Resolution 14: 5,506,258 98.96 58,120 1.04 767,856

16 March 2021

