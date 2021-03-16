Renowned Veterinary Expert Dr. Albert Ahn Appointed Chief Researcher of Clinical Trial

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals Corp. (the "Company" or "MRVL"), a life sciences and technology company focused on the animal health sector, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the Life Sciences division of Altran, a Capgemini company, to provide advisory services on their U.S. FDA clinical trial process for canine and feline cancer and arthritis products. The clinical trial launched on January 27, 2021 and is expected to consist of three phases and run until December 30, 2022.

Altran, a global engineering and R&D services firm, helps its clients meet their innovation challenges with a network of over 270,000 employees in over 50 countries, driving more than €14 billion in annual revenue. Altran's Life Sciences Division aims to bring better drugs and medical products to market faster with less risk - the perfect balance MRVL requires to address the rising pet health crisis.

"Currently in the United States, 12 million dogs and cats are diagnosed with cancer each year," said MRVL CEO Dr. Joel Beth Navratik . "Additionally, 3 in 4 dogs over the age of 7 and over 90% of geriatric cats suffer from arthritis. The current veterinary market only offers four oncology products, and all other options are off-label human oncology products that are toxic such as chemotherapy - there is a global demand for our products."

MRVL's products feature the proprietary formula, Blue Scorpion Peptide CTX, a combination of 36 amino acids extracted and purified from natural blue scorpion venom. Among countless other pet health benefits, scorpion venom's amino acids form peptides that can potentially destroy cancer cells and diminish arthritis pain leading to an improved quality of life for companion animals. Upon U.S. FDA approval, MRVL's products will enter the growing $15.3 billion global companion healthcare market, expected to reach $20.7 billion by 2025.

The three-phase trials will be conducted by Chief Researcher Dr. Albert Ahn, a renowned expert with over 25 years of knowledge and practice in veterinary medicine. Dr. Ahn has a high success rate for FDA approvals, and has run clinical trials for many blockbuster drugs including Frontline, Heartgard and Vectra 3D.

Joining Dr. Ahn is Deborah Cenci, A.V.P of Regulatory Affairs, Quality and Compliance at Altran Capgemini. Ms. Cenci will assume the role of Clinical Trial Manager, also bringing over 25 years of experience with regulatory and compliance in the pharmaceutical industry. She has provided international R&D and regulatory strategies for over 320 Rx Drugs.

"Dr. Ahn and I are excited about this groundbreaking and innovative line of global non-invasive therapeutic solutions for companion pets. After 30 years of combined life sciences experience and over 360 Rx Drug approvals and launches, we are extremely confident that MRVL will not only obtain regulatory approval but will also become a global leader in the industry. We feel that MRVL will fulfill an important unmet need in veterinary oncology and arthritis for companion pets. With an initial focus on mass cell tumor for canines and lymphoma cancers for feline pets," explained Cenci.

"Dr. Ahn and Ms. Cenci's competencies and experience, matched with Altran's commitment to MRVL, will prove to be huge assets as we embark through this significant milestone. These trials are the first step to entering the market with products that are non-toxic, safe, and effective to treat our four-legged companions," stated Dr. Navratik.

About MRVL PET Pharmaceuticals Corp.

MRVL PET Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a life sciences and technology company focused on the animal health sector with a primary mission of developing and marketing its companion animal products to the retail and veterinary markets. MRVL is developing products targeting canine and feline cancer and arthritis for CVM/FDA approval as well as launching a nutraceutical formulation for pet immune and joint support.

MRVL has entered into an agreement to acquire MRVL Island Ventures Limited ("MRVL Island"), which is expected to close imminently. MRVL Island is the holder of an exclusive license to manufacture, use, and sell its proprietary Blue Scorpion venom and Blue Scorpion Peptide CTX throughout North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

