Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc., doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company"), a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in urban environments, is pleased to announce their participation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 am - 11:30 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2657/40358 or on Usewalter's website at https://www.usewalter.com/investorrelations/. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The conference, scheduled to occur between Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and Thursday, April 1, 2021, will bring investors and companies, including Usewalter, together in real-time through virtual presentations, fireside chats and virtual 1×1 meetings. It will feature over 60 participating companies across industries including technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials and special situations, clean technology and financial services. To arrange a meeting with Usewalter's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Mazoff, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2021reg.

Conference details and registration information can be found at lythampartners.com/virtual/spring2021.

About Usewalter

Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments, delivered through its usewalter app. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery and IoT management within multi-residential and commercial properties. Usewalter is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage to access new Canadian and U.S. markets, secure additional partners and further build revenue momentum. The Company currently has no debt and significant insider ownership with affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI. Learn more at www.usewalter.com.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer

+1.855.465.6515

ir@usewalter.com

or

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations

(403) 231-4372

info@5qir.com

