Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Managers' Transactions

Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 March 2021 at 4 pm (EET)



Nexstim Plc: Managers' Transactions

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers' transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laine Jarmo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj

LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27_20210316134202_6

Amendment comment:

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-15

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000480470

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 210,702 Unit price: .03 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 210,702 Volume weighted average price: .03 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

