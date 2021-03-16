Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2021 | 15:44
The Esports Fan Experience: ESL Expands Its Partnership with Bayes Esports

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Esports viewership has doubled in the last year on both digital channels and linear TV.* To achieve the full penetration that other sports have, esports gameplay must be presented in an understandable and entertaining way that helps create a fan experience. Accurate and rich in-game data is a key contributor to this experience, as data connects the sport to the ecosystem. Every sports app, mobile or desktop, needs this data as an essential building block.

That is reason enough for ESL Gaming, the world's largest esports company, and Bayes Esports, the central hub of the esports data industry, to not only extend their strategic partnership but to expand it. As market leaders in their respective segments, ESL and Bayes, both based in Germany, have built the world's largest and most diverse network of esports data users - with more than 150 data consumers in analytics, media, fantasy sports, betting, and integrity.

Now, the existing partnership, which already includes robust ecosystems such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 from the ESL Gaming portfolio, is being expanded to include more titles and refined with more granular data technology to enable a wider range of applications. "We are only looking for partners who want to set uniform standards with us and to drive esports forward with high-quality technologies. To increase esports' media presence, the media and other data users must get all the information they need as quickly and reliably as possible," says Bernhard Mogk, SVP Global Business Development, ESL Gaming.


fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1c2d22ae8ae01fb6f9d620d1541aaa01

The Esports Fan Experience

ESL Gaming has already started using the CARP parser developed by Bayes Esports last year, a technology that enables large data sets to be automatically extracted and structured. Bayes's parser is able to extract many more data points and with higher quality than existing parsers. This allows media to display full 2D visualizations (replays) live and during the game, showing player positions and trajectories of objects. Until now, this was only possible after the match, i.e., not in real-time. In addition to tournament providers and the media, betting companies and commercial data users also benefit from the improved possibilities.

With technological developments such as CARP, Bayes Esports is consolidating its position as a global esports data provider. "We are able to offer an unprecedented depth of data on professional tournaments and games. Based on this, new services and products can be developed that will lead to an ever-better spectator and fan experience in esports," says Martin Dachselt, CEO of Bayes Esports, which has developed BEDEX, the world's first independent esports data marketplace for in-game data.

Images can be found here

*https://www.polygon.com/2021/1/28/22254217/twitch-youtube-gaming-viewership-2020-pandemic-streamlabs

Press Contact:

Dr. Susanne Ardisson
Bayes Esports Solutions GmbH
Head of Strategic Communication
http://www.bayesesports.com
susanne.ardisson@bayes.gg

SOURCE: Bayes Esports



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635776/The-Esports-Fan-Experience-ESL-Expands-Its-Partnership-with-Bayes-Esports

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
