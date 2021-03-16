Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global drain cleaner and disinfectant market report.

The drain cleaner and disinfectant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

High prevalence of HAIs and increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness among people have boosted the growth of the drain cleaner and disinfectant market. Increasing use of drain cleaners and disinfectants due to the COVID-19 pandemic is another key factor behind the significant market growth. Europe dominates the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market, followed by North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . People are expected to prefer enzymatic drain cleaners over chemical cleaners during the forecast period as they are eco-friendly and do not corrode the drains and pipes. In terms of packaging, drain cleaners and disinfectants largely comes in bottled packaging and accounts for over 91% of the global market. Liquid drain cleaners and disinfectants are the preferred choices in commercial spaces as the frequency of drain cleaning is more compared to residential spaces. Most drain cleaners and disinfectants offered by vendors come in the liquid form and it contributes to over 60% of the product offering.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by form, active ingredients, end-user, packaging, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 23 other vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/drain-cleaner-and-disinfectant-market-size-analysis

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Segmentation

Liquid drain cleaners and disinfectants constituted the highest market share in 2020 and are likely to retain their lead during the forecast period. The rise in hygiene concerns, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, the increase in residential constructions, the establishment of new businesses, and the expansion of commercial spaces have increased the demand for drain disinfectants across the globe.

Alkaline drain cleaners have high pH, which rapidly breaks down clogs. They effectively remove food, grease, and soap scum from sinks, showers, and tub drains; however, they are not meant for toilets. While these solutions are effective for severe clogs, the drain cleaner market decreases as consumers are shifting toward eco-friendly solutions such as enzymatic solutions, which do not harm the environment and work effectively to clear clogs and blockades.

Bottled packaging is widely preferred for drain cleaners and disinfectants, contributing over 91% to the overall revenue. Most disinfectant solutions contain sulfur and other hazardous chemicals; they are packed in HDPE bottles, chemical and stress-crack resistant. Moreover, HDFE bottles are cost-effective, non-leaching, UV, and chemical resistant, which increases their adoption among manufacturers.

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market by Form

Liquid

Powdered or Granules

Others

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market by Active Ingredients

Alkaline

Enzymatic

Acid Drain Cleaners

Others

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market by Packaging

Bottles

Sachets

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Dynamics

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has become a worldwide concern. Majority of the countries are now facing the challenges of the second wave of COVID-19. Infection rates are soaring in regions including Europe and North America. Similar to historical influenza pandemics, COVID-19 is following a wave pattern, with a peak usually succeeded by a second wave a few months after the first wave. The pandemic has forced healthcare systems across the globe to adopt sustainable preventive measures to provide better support to the society. On 17 December 2020, more than 72 million COVID-19 cases and over 1.6 million deaths were reported worldwide. Governments and several regulatory bodies across the globe are struggling to control the spread of coronavirus by taking necessary precautions, including recommending the use of various effective disinfectants. The incidence rate is increasing drastically across the globe. The WHO has suggested using effective disinfectants, sanitization procedures, and following a healthy lifestyle to develop an efficient immune system to fight and stay safe from COVID-19.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Adoption of Enzymatic Drain Cleaners

Increased Demand for Professional Cleaning Services

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Globally

Increasing Risk of Epidemics & Pandemics

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Geography

APAC was the third largest market for drain cleaners and disinfectants in 2020. The major revenue contributors in APAC are China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The demand for drain cleaners and disinfectants will be driven by the increase in population of the region and the emergence of COVID-19. However, the increasing prevalence of diseases among the growing geriatric population, improvement in healthcare spending, and the increasing awareness of infection prevention in several healthcare settings are expected to fuel the growth of the drain cleaner and disinfectant market in the region.

Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

S.C. Johnson Wax

The Clorox Company

The Comstar International LLC

Reckitt Benckiser

Proctor & Gamble

Other Prominent Vendors

Nu-Calgon

Xionlab

Pequa Industries

Harris

Jelmar, LLC

Scotch Corporation

Biokleen

BioSolutions LLC

Theochem Laboratories Inc.

Utility Chemicals Inc.

ZEP Inc.

Roebic Laboratories Inc.

Green Gobbler

Chaucer Solutions

Wiseman Industries Ltd.

Nyco

GAMA Healthcare

Rockwell Labs

Proline Chemical & Plastic

East India Chemical International

Sky Chemicals

Atlas Commodities Pvt Ltd.

Blue Lines Supply Pvt Ltd.

