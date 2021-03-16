Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 March to 12 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/03/2021 FR0010313833 7000 99,2382 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/03/2021 FR0010313833 389 99,7507 XPAR TOTAL 7 389 99,2652

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

