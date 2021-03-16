Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized and oversubscribed "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") of 16,830,250 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.82 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,800,805.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half (0.5) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $1.06 until March 16, 2024; provided, however, that if the volume-weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is greater than or equal to $2.12 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may, in its sole discretion, and upon giving notice to holders of warrants, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Acceleration Right").

Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that also included Haywood Securities Inc. (together with Beacon, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters cash fees of equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering. The Underwriters elected to receive a portion of such cash fees in Units, resulting in the Company paying aggregate cash fees of $631,496.35 and issuing an aggregate of 408,000 Units to the Underwriters. The Company also issued the Underwriters an aggregate of 1,178,118 compensation options (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at the Offering Price until March 16, 2024, subject to the Acceleration Right.

"This oversubscribed financing will further accelerate Vibe's ability to scale by strengthening its balance sheet to profitably expand retail stores, e-commerce, and cultivation assets in California. The upsized offering reiterates investor demand and the confidence of shareholders in Vibe's strategy and ability to seize M&A opportunities and ignite even higher organic growth," stated Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company anticipates completing a non-brokered private placement of 2,621,500 Units for additional gross proceeds of $2,149,630 later today.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

