Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Circa Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: CTO), a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common shares payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 24, 2021. The Dividend is deemed to be an eligible dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Circa Enterprises Inc. is a public company with operations in Alberta and Ontario. The outstanding common shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol CTO. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

