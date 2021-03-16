Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
16.03.2021 | 16:22
PayRetailers is the first Payment Service Provider to be an Official Sponsor of CONMEBOL Sudamericana

PayRetailers is the first Payment Service Provider to be an Official Sponsor of CONMEBOL Sudamericana 
16-March-2021 / 15:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
With the South American soccer tournament CONMEBOL Sudamericana starting off into the new season 2021 there is a new 
Official Sponsor as well. PayRetailers joins the supporting forces for two seasons until 2022 
The CONMEBOL Sudamericana -comparable with the UEFA Europa League- is the 2nd biggest soccer tournament in South 
America after the CONMEBOL Libertadores. With 157 matches within a season, soccer fans get lots of treats to engage in 
their most beloved hobby. 
While the people in Latin America live and breathe soccer on a daily basis, the PSP serves the people with all things 
regarding payments on a daily basis as well - be it cash payments in stores or digital payments via mobile apps. So 
that's a perfect partnership between two allies that must go hand in hand. 
This sponsorship is a first in two ways. On the one hand as to this day there has not yet been a PSP in the ranks of an 
Official Sponsor of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. On the other hand, PayRetailers chose this sponsorship as the first ever 
in company history, setting it up as a young partner alongside the over 100-year-old traditional CONMEBOL and the other 
Official Sponsors. 
PayRetailers started operations in 2017and from day one it focused on deeply rooting itself in the LATAM region which 
marks the partnership as particularly special. 
Juan Pablo Jutgla, CEO and founder of PayRetailers, says: "We couldn't be happier to be able to form this prestigious 
partnership as an Official Sponsor of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. For the next two seasons we are able to show our 
strong footing in Latin America with our brand being visible to many people that love soccer like we do. 
During the last years PayRetailers watched from the ranks and has been very careful with the selection of its first 
sponsorship. We wanted to make an impact and find a partner that lives our values and is geographically close to our 
activities. Now we approached CONMEBOL because we regard it as one of the most important associations for the people." 
PayRetailers is a payment service provider (PSP) mainly active in the Latin Americas, covering all major markets and 
growing over 500% just in 2020. But, in addition to knowledge and transparency, they have a total commitment and don't 
want to be simple suppliers, but a partner to go to whenever necessary. 
We invite you to check out the website of payretailers.com. If you are a company that wants to access the Latin 
American market and have a rock-solid payment suite, they'd love to talk with you about a possible partnership. 
Contact: 
Press Team PayRetailers - - (+52) 5563852067 - press@payretailers.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176070 16-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
