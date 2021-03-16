Anzeige
16.03.2021 | 16:39
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name(s)James Smith
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Fund Manager)
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePremier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b)LEI2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price
£1.582		Volume
3,000
d)CurrencyGBP
e)Aggregated informationn/a (single transaction)
f)Date of the transaction2021-03-15
g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

07849 630549

Angie Boothroyd (pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

