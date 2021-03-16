Gladstone Securities Expands Business with Appointment of Executive Vice President/National Sales Manager

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC (the "Company"), an affiliated broker dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land") and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial"), has hired John Sabey as its Executive Vice President/National Sales Manager.

Mr. Sabey becomes the Company's first hire for its new distribution team, as it previously engaged third party vendors and their wholesaling teams to distribute preferred stock offerings for both Gladstone Land and Gladstone Commercial, both publicly traded REITs. In his new role, Mr. Sabey will assist with the hiring and expansion of the Company's wholesaling team, as well as the distribution of the Company's affiliated funds' current and future product offerings.

Mr. Sabey has over 25 years of experience building and leading teams and raising capital in the financial services industry. He has relationships with broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and family offices across the country.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sabey led sales teams for Cole Real Estate, where he oversaw all distribution, hired and managed the sales team, and developed product launch strategies and firm initiatives. Mr. Sabey raised an average of $1.5 billion per year while at Cole. In addition to his experience at Cole, he also managed sales teams at Terra Capital and Caliber Wealth Development, and has also held various executive positions at ING and Transamerica, among others. Mr. Sabey holds a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University.

"John has an impressive background in building and managing sales teams to distribute alternative investment products, and we think he has the perfect expertise to successfully manage the distribution of a suite of offerings from Gladstone-affiliated funds," said John Kent, Head of Capital Markets at The Gladstone Companies. "We are thrilled to have John join us and help build our team to continue the fundraising effort that has helped fuel the growth of Gladstone Land through its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock offerings, and to build on that success by increasing our fundraising in Gladstone Commercial, as well as future potential product offerings."

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities, LLC is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Washington, Illinois and California.

