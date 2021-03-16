Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
16.03.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Citigroup Global
Markets 
Europe AG. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will change Clearing Member
Identity 
in the Danish CSD system (VP Securities).

The new identity 13130 will be valid from trade date March 17, 2021.
March 17, 2021 will be the first settlement date for 13130 in the CSD system.

Member: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
INET member ID: CITI
Clearing and Settlement ID: 13130
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: March 17, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander 
or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000

Nasdaq Copenhagen
