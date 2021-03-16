EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results



16.03.2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020



Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.



Thank you

Regards,

IR Team



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung