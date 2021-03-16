Canlan's best-in-class tournament division will be making a monstrous splash in the Kraken Training Center in 2021.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) is excited to announce a new partnership with the Kraken Training Center, the official practice facility of the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken.

This partnership will bring premium hockey tournaments to youth and adult players in the Fall, operated by Canlan Classic Tournaments, an industry-leading tournament provider and division of Canlan Ice Sports Corp.:

"We are thrilled to partner with the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, to run world-class hockey tournaments beginning this Fall," said Joey St-Aubin, President & CEO of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. "Considering the proximity to our three Vancouver-area facilities, this will allow us to strategically expand our hockey footprint in the Pacific North West, and provide new opportunities for our participants in this market to travel and experience our extraordinary events in Seattle."

A world-class facility set to open this Summer, The Kraken Training Center will be located in the Seattle suburb of Northgate, in close proximity to hotels, restaurants and shops:

"As we prepare to launch the Kraken Training Center, Home of the Seattle Kraken we are excited to work with Canlan Ice Sports Corp to develop a series of tournaments in the '21-22 season. We look forward to welcoming hockey players near and far as we celebrate the inaugural season with our eyes set on growing the game of hockey," said Rob Lampman, General Manager of the Kraken Training Center.

Follow CCT Hockey on social media or visit CCTHockey.com for tournament announcements, dates, and registration information.

Take the TourneyJourney and play where hockey lives with Canlan Classic Tournaments.

Canlan Classic Tournaments (CCT) is owned and operated by Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Established in 2000, CCT has operated hundreds of competitive, fun and enjoyable hockey tournaments and hosted thousands of players of all ages and skill levels from around the globe.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the leader in the development and operations of multi-purpose sport and recreation facilities. To learn more about Canlan please visit icesports.com. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, ICE.

For more information please contact Tony Lemire, Director of CCT & Sports Tourism at tlemire@icesports.com.

