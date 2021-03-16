Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Mr. Rodney Stevens as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Mr. Stevens is a CFA charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO and President of NSJ, stated, "we are pleased to have Rodney join our senior management team. He has extensive experience in the capital markets and will be instrumental in the development of our Company."

Mr. Rodney Stevens commented, "working with Mr. Sandhu on a successful $2.2M financing and expeditious direct public listing of the company has been a pleasure and I look forward to assisting in advancing the Golden Hills property towards a new, potentially large, copper-gold porphyry discovery in Arizona."

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). The Company's business objective is to explore for gold mineralization on the Property. NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77469