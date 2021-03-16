Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - The 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) wholly-owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. announced today, a multi-race deal with Motorsports Business Management, LLC (MBM Motorsports) and Hill Motorsports.

The first of the multi-race deal will be the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt held Saturday, March 27th, 8:00 PM ET, at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. This race will feature the LiftKits4less.com as the title truck sponsor.





Truck Mike M.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6692/77482_6677562044990bb5_001full.jpg

Mike Marlar has been announced as the driver for the #56 LiftKits4Less.com truck. Mike is no stranger to dirt racing as he is the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion. Mike also competed in the Gander Outdoor Truck Series back in 2019, making his stock car type debut for Reaume Brothers Racing at the famed Eldora Speedway for the Dirty Derby, where he finished fourth after starting the race 23rd. He has hundreds of dirt racing wins to his name.

Christopher Davenport CEO of Auto Parts 4Less Inc states: "We are very excited to partner with MBM Motorsports and Hill Motorsports to introduce the LiftKits4Less.com products to the NASCAR fan base, we will also introduce the AutoParts4Less.com Marketplace as well in several planned Xfinity Races as well as Camping World Truck Series races over the course of the 2021 race season."

About Motorsports Business Management (MBM)

The team was founded in 2005 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Carl Young. MBM fields trucks and cars for the Camping World, Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series from its Statesville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, MBM expanded their race operation to include a new state of the art race facility in Statesville. Please visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBMMotorsports/

Media Contact

Skippy Hoskins

skippy@mbmmotorsports.com

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep, Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching the world's what is believed to be the first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021. Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations:

James S. Painter III

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

Jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

321-206-6682

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77482