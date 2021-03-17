Rogue Baron Plc - Rogue Baron's Shinju sales

For Immediate Release

17th March 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Rogue Baron's Shinju sales

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit and wine sectors, is pleased to announce that the most recent container of its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky, which landed in the U.S. on March 12th has now been completely sold. This shipment, which contained 857 cases, follows multiple pallets that were recently air-freighted in to fill immediate demand. Each case pack of six bottles sells between $125 - $150.

Sales in the Brand's two cornerstone markets, New York and Washington DC, are up 271% and 445% respectively since September. Both distributors in each market have significantly increased their orders due to growing demand for Shinju.

Distributors in the aforementioned markets, New York and DC, as well as distributors in Florida, California, and Massachusetts all took in product to fill the growing demand. Rogue Baron was also able fill orders in the newly opened markets of Nevada and Arizona.

Because the current shipment sold so quickly, several new markets are on hold until the next round of production arrives. Rogue Baron is currently in the process of bottling another 10,000 bottles of Shinju at its distillery in Japan, with another 20,000 in the pipeline after that. This compares to sales of roughly 6,000 bottles sold in 2019 and 9,000 bottles sold in 2020, although the latter was heavily affected by both COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions in the USA as well as supply issues. These issues are now gradually being alleviated via shipping slowly returning to normalcy and lockdown stringency being lessened across parts of the USA as the country heads towards summer.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"We are excited about what we're seeing. There is a genuine demand building for Shinju. I think it is common belief that this past year has created a pent-up demand across our industry and it's our goal to ride that wave. If we can keep up with production, continue our growth strategy, we believe the next twelve months will be very exciting for our Brand, Company, and Shareholders."

Introduction to Rogue Baron

Rogue Baron is a diversified holding company in the premium spirits industry. The Company's core focus is on developing brands in high-growth categories where opportunity exists to grow sales and increase its shareholders' value. The Company has multiple brand subsidiaries led by its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky.

The Company's goal is to build each of its brands to the case sale threshold that makes them an attractive buyout target.

