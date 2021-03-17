BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Amount of FY21 Half-Year Dividend in GBP
London, March 17
AIM and Media Release
17 March 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Amount of FY21 Half-Year Dividend in GBP
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that its half-year dividend for the six-month period ended 31 December 2020 of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (FY21 Half-Year Dividend), is GBP 1.6719 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.
The AUD/GBP exchange used for converting the FY21 Half-Year Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5573 and was set on the record date of Monday, 15 March 2021.
As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY21 Half-Year Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the FY21 Half-Year Dividend being Wednesday, 31 March 2021.
