AIM and Media Release

17 March 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Amount of FY21 Half-Year Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that its half-year dividend for the six-month period ended 31 December 2020 of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (FY21 Half-Year Dividend), is GBP 1.6719 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange used for converting the FY21 Half-Year Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5573 and was set on the record date of Monday, 15 March 2021.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY21 Half-Year Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the FY21 Half-Year Dividend being Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

