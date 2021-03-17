American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains How a Single Member LLC Impacts a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / How does a Single Member LLC impact a Self-Directed IRA? At American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, that is the latest question posed at the company blog. In the post, American IRA discusses what a Single Member LLC is, and how it is often used in a Self-Directed IRA to create what is commonly known as a "Checkbook IRA," providing investors with more checkbook control over retirement assets.

In the post, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm laid out some of the basics of the Checkbook IRA, including the basic structure of how it would work. In what is commonly called a "Checkbook IRA," an investor would hold a Single Member LLC within a Self-Directed IRA. The Single Member LLC would have its own business checking account, thereby giving a checkbook to control. Because the ultimate control over this account belongs to the IRA holder, that checkbook power ends up with the investor.

The post also dealt with the advantages and disadvantages of the Single Member LLC approach. For instance, one advantage of this approach is that it gives investors the ability to front-load the fees that come with establishing the arrangement. After that, because the investor has so much direct control, the fees are substantially reduced over time. However, this also means that investors have more control-and more responsibility in overseeing that everything they do is done correctly.

"This post is essential for people who are looking for a way to find more flexibility with their accounts," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But the Checkbook IRA approach isn't for everyone. It takes a serious investor who is willing to dot all of the Is and cross all of the Ts. If an investor is willing to do that, however, it can mean a tremendous amount of freedom."

