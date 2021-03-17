Admission of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares to trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-17 08:15 CET -- On March 16, 2021 The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the application of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS and to admit its 1,200,000 shares with nominal value of EUR 0.1 to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares is Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Additional info: Issuer's name Estonian Japan Trading Company AS Issuer's short name EJTC ISIN code EE3100008996 Nominal value of one security 0.1 Number of securities 1,200,000 Orderbook short name EJTC Orderbook ID 212182 ICB classification 30202000 Diversified Financial Services List First North Tallinn The Certified Adviser of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS is NJORD Law Firm OÜ. Estonian Japan Trading Company AS Company Description is attached to this announcement. First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846531