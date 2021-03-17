Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2021 | 08:17
Admission of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares to trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-17 08:15 CET --


On March 16, 2021 The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to approve the application of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS and to
admit its 1,200,000 shares with nominal value of EUR 0.1 to trading on MTF
First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. 

The first trading day of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares is Wednesday,
March 24, 2021. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name                  Estonian Japan Trading Company AS      
Issuer's short name            EJTC                                   
ISIN code                      EE3100008996                           
Nominal value of one security  0.1                                    
Number of securities           1,200,000                              
Orderbook short name           EJTC                                   
Orderbook ID                   212182                                 
ICB classification             30202000 Diversified Financial Services
List                           First North Tallinn                    



The Certified Adviser of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS is NJORD Law Firm OÜ.

Estonian Japan Trading Company AS Company Description is attached to this
announcement. 



First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846531
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
