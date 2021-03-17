German car manufacturer Volkswagen plans to create a gigantic network of charging points for electric cars in Europe with Enel and BP. They aim to set up six gigafactories for EV batteries across Europe by the end of this decade, with a total production capacity of 240 GWh.Volkswagen has set up a strategic alliance with Iberdrola to expand electrification in Spain, in addition to tie-ups with Italian utility Enel and U.K. energy group BP in Europe, as well as other partners such as Ionity and Aral. The main goal of the agreements is to supply renewable energy for the electric-vehicle value chain. ...

