

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) reported a loss before tax of 49.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 62.6 million pounds, prior year. Continuing loss per share was 0.41 pence compared to a loss of 4.18 pence. Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 65.2 million pounds from 197.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.19 pence compared to 9.30 pence.



Fiscal year adjusted revenue declined by 9% to 3.18 billion pounds from 3.50 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted revenue decreased mainly due to Covid-19 impact and 2019 contract losses.



