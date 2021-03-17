Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Idun Industrier AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (105/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Idun Industrier AB (publ), company
registration number 556924-7009, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Idun Industrier AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of
its class B shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be March 25, 2021. 

The company has 4,790,180 class B shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:                                     IDUN B           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of class B shares to be listed:  7,332,567        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                                      SE0013512464     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                                      1                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                                  218993           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:                    556924-7009      
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                                 First North STO/8
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                                Other Equities   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                                       SSME             
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                               SEK              
-----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code  Name                
--------------------------
50    Industrials         
--------------------------
5020  Industrial Goods and
      Services            
--------------------------


When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 25 up and including March 26,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 24, 99-100 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza
Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 409 427
47.
