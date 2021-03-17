Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
17.03.21
09:08 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.03.2021 | 09:13
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price Group Ltd.: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: PDMR Shareholding 

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd.: PDMR Shareholding 
17-March-2021 / 10:40 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        Luncor Overseas S.A. 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                             Notification concerns a PCA with Artem 
                                                                          Khachatryan (member of the Board) 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial Notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        Fix Price Group Ltd 
b)            LEI                                                         549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Global Depositary Receipts 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN: US33835G2057 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                   Acquisition 
                                                                          Price                     Volume 
                                                                          RUB 705.74                140,000 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          RUB 709.00                140,000 
                                                                          RUB 710.00                140,000 
              Aggregated information 
d)            Aggregated volume                                           420,000 
              Price                                                       RUB 297,463,113.08 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     15 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                                    Moscow Exchange ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  95681 
EQS News ID:   1176171 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

FIX PRICE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.