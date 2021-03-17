DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: PDMR Shareholding

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: PDMR Shareholding 17-March-2021 / 10:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luncor Overseas S.A. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Global Depositary Receipts a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price Volume RUB 705.74 140,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 709.00 140,000 RUB 710.00 140,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 420,000 Price RUB 297,463,113.08 e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 95681 EQS News ID: 1176171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 17, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)